Attorney For Accused Priest Asks Public To "Keep An Open Mind"

April 7, 2017

The attorney for a priest charged with embezzlement from a Shiawassee County church is cautioning against the public making a quick judgment in the case.



Cassandra Green says a lot of information compiled by state police needs to be reviewed. The Rev. David Fisher was pastor for 23 years at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso. After the 70-year-old Fisher retired in 2015 and moved to Grand Forks, North Dakota, a new pastor noticed inconsistencies in the parish's finances. The Catholic Diocese of Lansing then contacted the Michigan State Police, which recommended a forensic audit. The diocese says the result of the audit was the discovery that $450,000 was missing.



Fisher appeared in court Thursday in Shiawassee County to face seven counts of embezzlement. Not-guilty pleas were entered to many charges. A hearing to determine if there’s enough evidence to send the case to Circuit Court is set for April 25. Church secretary Nancy DeFrenn also was arrested and charged with a single count of embezzlement from a charitable organization of more than $1,000 but less than $20,000. (JK)