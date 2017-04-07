Flood Warning Issued For Huron River In Hamburg Township

Minor weekend flooding can be expected along the Huron River in Hamburg Township.



The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Huron River until further notice. It says rainfall over the past few days has produced enough runoff to cause the Huron River to continue rising for the next several days. No significant rain fall is expected over the weekend. The river stage was at 6.3 feet and rising today. Flood stage is 6.5 feet and minor flooding is forecast. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage by Saturday evening and crest around 6.9 feet Monday evening.



The Huron River is prone to spring flooding. As for flood history, the National weather Service says the projected crest compares to a previous crest of 6.8 feet on May 18th, 2014. (JM)