Oak Park Man Charged In Local Store Break-Ins Receives Jail

April 8, 2017

An Oak Park man has been sentenced on charges related to break-ins at two Livingston County stores.



33-year-old Arthur Williams and 30-year-old Kyle Wimbush were each charged with two counts of breaking and entering and one count of possession of burglary tools for two separate break-ins that occurred in October. Wimbush pleaded guilty as charged in February and was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in jail and five years’ probation. Williams was sentenced last month to 54 months to 25 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.



Authorities say the two men were responsible for the break-ins at the Sprint store in Brighton and the Target store in Hartland Township on October 31st. Brighton Police responded to an alarm at the Sprint store on Movie Drive around 3:30am and found a large rock had been thrown through the window. Numerous cell phones were stolen. About a half hour later, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to an alarm at the Target store on M-59 and also found a rock had been thrown through the door with several Xbox game consoles stolen.



Suspect and vehicle descriptions were obtained by Target security and a be-on-the-lookout advisory was issued. A State Police unit spotted a vehicle matching the description and pulled it over on southbound US-23 near I-96, where a search turned up merchandise stolen in both break-ins. (DK)

