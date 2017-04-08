Motion To Dismiss Sewer Lawsuit Against Brighton Township Denied

A class-action lawsuit against Brighton Township filed by a group of residents who believe they are paying exorbitant sewer rates will move forward.



A motion made by the township to dismiss the lawsuit was denied in Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday. Brighton Township residents Dennis Shoner and Barbara Potocki are representing “a class of similarly situated persons and entities”, according to the lawsuit. Resident Bob Potocki is among those represented in the suit and says the motion hearing was “tense, but dignified”. Potocki says the group’s attorneys “…made the plain and clear argument that this was the proper place, time, and judge.”



The lawsuit challenges charges currently assessed in relation to the construction, operation and maintenance of the township’s Sanitary Sewer System. It further states that the overcharges are “unlawful” and “are motivated by a revenue-raising and not a regulatory purpose”.



The problem, as both the township and the affected residents see it, is that the sewer system was built in 2003 based on projections which showed a significant population increase, and therefore a major increase in the number of sewage treatment system users based on new homes coming in. However the recession hit a few years later, and the township’s population stagnated. Because there were few new hookups, the system has been running at about 40% capacity. The plaintiffs are seeking a refund of all overcharges collected and that the township pay into a common fund to benefit those represented in the lawsuit.



Potocki says, “There is a long way between today and justice…but it is a much shorter road than we had yesterday.” The case will return to court April 20th for a class certification motion hearing on behalf of the plaintiffs. (DK)