Local Lunch Series To Focus On Area's Economic Development Services

April 9, 2017

Information about local development services will be the topic of discussion during an upcoming luncheon.



The Livingston County Planning Department will hold its quarterly Brown Bag Luncheon Series on Wednesday, April 12th, at Genoa Township Hall in Brighton. The event runs from 12 to 1pm and will feature guest speakers Julia Upfal and Anna Zinkel from SPARK, an organization dedicated to economic prosperity and development.



Upfal and Zinkel will provide an update on economic development services that are offered to communities in Livingston County, and present information about new state and federal resources that are available. The luncheon series is held every three months and brings together planning professionals, local governments, and interested community members to share and network with one another.



Guests are reminded to bring their own lunch and RSVP is appreciated. You’ll find those details at the link below. (DK)

