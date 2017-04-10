Sinking Fund Proposal For Hartland Schools On May 2nd Ballot

April 10, 2017

Voters within the Hartland Consolidated Schools district are being asked to approve a building and site sinking fund proposal to help fund repairs and improvements.



The proposal will appear on the May 2nd ballot. The district’s debt fund levy is currently set at 8.55 mills. If the half-mill proposal passes, then the Board of Education in June will lower the current levy to 8.05 mills, thus creating a net change of zero mills. The ballot language is misleading though and includes the word “increase”, which was the way it legally had to be written. Superintendent Chuck Hughes tells WHMI they could not legally include the piece related to board action but they want to reassure the public there is no tax rate increase. Since the money would be collected locally, the district would not incur debt or interest as does with bond issues. If passed, approximately $600,000 would be generated annually for a period of ten years.



Hughes says the sinking fund would provide an opportunity for long term planning, noting they didn’t want to ask for too much from voters - just enough to take care of facilities, keep them in shape and upgrade where needed but also ensure technology remains stable for students.



A detailed explanation of the proposal and ballot language are available on the Hartland Consolidated Schools website. A link is posted. (JM)