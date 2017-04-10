Man Charged In Fatal Crash That Killed Fenton Veteran Enters Plea

April 10, 2017

A Burton man charged in connection to a fiery fatal crash that claimed the life of a veteran has entered a plea.



26-year-old Joshua Smith pleaded no contest in 53rd District Court Thursday to a moving violation causing death and a moving violation causing serious impairment of body function. The charges stem from the July 2016 three-vehicle crash that caused the death of former U.S. Marine, 41-year-old Todd Smith of Fenton. Joshua Smith and Todd Smith are not related. Police say Joshua Smith’s Chevy Impala was traveling west on Clyde Road in Hartland Township, when he struck an eastbound Ford Explorer, causing it to collide with Todd Smith’s pick-up truck.



Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered the pick-up engulfed in flames and Todd Smith trapped inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Explorer, a 28-year-old Howell man, sustained injuries and had to be transported to U of M. Joshua Smith suffered minor injuries. He will be sentenced May 16th. .