Adults And Teens Hospitalized In Friday Crashes

April 8, 2017

Two personal injury accidents within a short amount of time kept deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office busy Friday.



Multiple accidents were reported across the county throughout the day and early evening. Sheriff Mike Murphy tells WHMI deputies were dispatched to the first crash around 4pm at M-59 and Eager Road in Oceola Township. He says preliminary investigation shows that a Volvo Pepsi truck with a fully loaded trailer was heading eastbound on M-59. Murphy says a northbound vehicle on Eager Road was attempting to turn westbound onto M-59, pulled out in front of the Pepsi truck and was hit. He says a 16-year-old Brighton girl was the driver and had a 15-year-old Howell girl as a passenger. He says both occupants of the Mercury Mariner were taken to Motts Children Hospital to be checked out. Murphy says the two were hurt but the injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The driver of the Pepsi truck, a 59-year-old Hartland man, was not injured and was released at the scene.



Deputies responded to another crash around 5:30pm on D-19 at Keddle Road in Marion Township in which a Dodge Caravan driven by a 30-year-old Lansing man was traveling northbound and had a 52-year-old female passenger. Murphy says they were attempting to turn west onto Keddle Road when they were struck by a southbound Ford Explorer driven by a 54-year-old Pinckney man. The passenger in the Caravan had to be transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Murphy says she was conscious, alert and breathing but had to be extricated from the vehicle, which had significant damage. The driver of the Ford Explorer was transported to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor. Both sustained injures that are not believed to life threatening.



Murphy says preliminary investigation shows a very similar set of circumstances in which a vehicle turned in front of a second vehicle. He says they don’t believe alcohol or speed were factors in either crash and everyone was wearing seatbelts. By all accounts, Murphy says is seems like both drivers who made the turns didn’t see the other vehicles. (JM)