DNR Stocks Trout In Huron River & Spring Mill Pond At Local Rec Areas

April 8, 2017

Two area bodies of water have been stocked with fish for local anglers.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently stocked more than 3,350 adult trout in Oakland and Livingston Counties. The Huron River at the Proud Lake Recreation Area in Milford was stocked with 900 brown trout and 1,650 rainbow trout between 15 and 21 inches. The Spring Mill Pond at Island Lake Recreation Area in Brighton was stocked with 200 brown trout and 600 rainbow trout.



The DNR stocks surplus trout from state hatcheries every year and local anglers are advised that there are certain fishing limitations in effect. (JM)

