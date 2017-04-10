Former Sheriff & Jail Administrator Dismissed From Jail Lawsuit

A federal judge has ruled on motions in a lawsuit over a policy regarding inmate mail at the Livingston County Jail.



U.S. District Court Judge Denis Hood issued a lengthy order regarding various motions in the 2011 lawsuit, which was filed over the Livingston County Jail's refusal to distribute a journal titled Prison Legal News. The publication claims the jail’s policy of limiting most incoming and outgoing mail to postcards is unconstitutional. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy previously commented that the lawsuit is without merit and created additional costs.



In the latest order, the court dismissed separate First and Fifth Amendment claims against former Sheriff Bob Bezotte and Lieutenant Tom Cremonte in their individual capacities.

It says the plaintiff has not demonstrated, and the court finds, there is not any clearly established law regarding postcard policies but several courts have upheld policies after conducting analysis. The order states Prison Legal News did not establish personal involvement by Bezotte and he is entitled to qualified immunity. The order says Cremonte is also entitled to immunity because there appeared to be a genuine dispute of material fact whether the postcards delivered to the jail in September 2011 constituted a “mass mailing”.



The court granted a motion for preliminary injunction from Prison Legal News, which requires the county to provide to the plaintiff and the designated inmate a notice of any rejection of mail and the right to appeal.



A motion by the county for summary judgment on a conversion claim was granted, which was related to magazines and books being placed in the jail library. The court said there was no evidence the jail or any of the defendants converted the property for their own use, but rather having publications in the library was “solely for the benefit of the very inmates the plaintiff was trying to reach (and, arguably, for the benefit of the plaintiff)”.



Finally, the court denied a motion from Prison Legal News that sought to strike various exhibits and reports.



The full opinion is attached. (JM)