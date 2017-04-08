Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Car In Howell Township

A Mt. Pleasant man was killed early Saturday after he was hit by a car in Howell Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were dispatched at 4:23am Saturday to W. Highland Road near Tooley Road on the report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 73-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was walking in the roadway along W. Highland Road when he was struck by a 2011 Chrysler 200 traveling eastbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the roadway was closed for four hours while police investigated. Alcohol appears to be a factor in regards to the pedestrian, but authorities say neither alcohol nor speed were factors involving the driver, identified as a 29-year-old Flint resident.



The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office traffic Safety Bureau. Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Howell Area Fire Authority and Livingston County EMS. (JK)