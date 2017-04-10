Huron River Under Flood Warning

April 10, 2017

The Huron River in Hamburg Township is under a flood warning.



After last week’s rain and snowfall, the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Huron River, which as of noon was at 6.62 feet. Flood stage is 6.5 feet. It’s predicted to crest at 6.65 feet by this afternoon and remain there through early Tuesday when it is expected to begin receding.



At the current level, water begins to flood yards of homes along the river and Ore Lake, while many boat docks will begin to become submerged. The last time the river’s level reached this high was in December of 2011 when it crested at just under 6.8 feet. (JK)