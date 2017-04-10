Bras For A Cause Returns To Benefit American Cancer Society

April 10, 2017

A breast cancer research fundraiser that features men modeling bras is back by popular demand.



The annual “Bras for a Cause” fundraiser is sponsored by the Livingston County Chapter of the Women’s Council of Realtors and will be held at Mt. Brighton on Friday, April 28th, from 7 to 10 pm. Realtor Karen Gill says male models will take to the runway, showing off decorative, custom-made bras, then retrieve money from the audience. The bras, which will be auctioned off after the event, are created by local business owners with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society.



The fundraiser will also include appetizers, a cash bar, 50/50 raffle and a DJ. Tickets can be purchased online for $40. You’ll find a link below. (JK)