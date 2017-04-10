Lane Closures Scheduled This Week On US-23

April 10, 2017

Lane closures are back underway this week on US-23 in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties.



The Michigan Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures for paving work on US-23 between 8 Mile Road and M-36/9 Mile Road. Northbound US-23 will have overnight, single lane closures between 8pm and 7am through Wednesday. Southbound US-23 will have overnight, single lane closures between 7pm and 5am Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.



Additionally, M-DOT advises motorists that there will be daily single lane closures on Barker Road at US-23 between 9am and 2pm each day until next Friday, April 21st.



The various lane closures were rescheduled from last week due to the weather. (JM)