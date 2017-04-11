Supreme Court Denies District's Appeal In Former Administrator's Lawsuit

A lawsuit against Hartland Consolidated Schools filed by a former administrator is heading back to the local level after the state’s highest court declined to hear an appeal.



Tracey Sahouri sued the district in 2012, alleging it violated the Whistleblower Protection Act when it removed her as principal from Creekside Elementary School. She claims it was in retaliation for reporting “irregularities” in how the district administered state-mandated student achievement tests. She was later re-assigned to a teaching position.



The district sought to dismiss the lawsuit, which was denied by a Genesee County Circuit Court judge. That prompted an appeal to the Michigan Court of Appeals, which upheld its decision allowing Sahouri’s Whistleblower Protection Act claim to proceed. The district then appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court. The application for appeal was denied in an April 5th order, with the justices saying they were not persuaded the questions should be reviewed.



Hartland Superintendent Chuck Hughes tells WHMI “while disappointed, the district believes that we handled the situation correctly and will work to move forward”.



The district contends Sahouri’s re-assignment was based on the conclusions of a state report that determined teachers at Creekside improperly gained access to material from the tests in 2011, which constituted a breach of security. Sahouri’s attorney, Tom Pabst, has said that Hartland administration led what he called “an out-of-control lynch mob” that trashed Sahouri’s career in part due to a ticket she received in the summer of 2011 for allowing a minor to consume alcohol at her Argentine Township home during a graduation party. The ticket was later dismissed and Sahouri settled a lawsuit over the matter with Argentine Township for $150,000. The district has contended that incident had nothing to do with its decision regarding Sahouri. (JM)