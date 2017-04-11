Wholesale Motorsports In Brighton Robbed

A Brighton business is offering a reward for information related to a robbery earlier this month.



Wholesale Motorsports on Canterbury Drive off Old US-23 was robbed during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 2nd. The business sells off road vehicles and parts. The owner says video footage shows at least two suspects who broke through the back wall of the building at about 4am. Once inside, he says they kicked through a locked office door and then made off with a safe containing several thousand dollars in cash.



A $1,000 cash reward is being offered to anyone that can help identify the person or persons responsible.