Bishop Holds Listening Sessions Amid Constituent Dissatisfaction

April 11, 2017

Constituents demanding answers filled several town hall listening sessions hosted by Congressman Mike Bishop in Brighton Monday.



Residents of the 8th Congressional District were required to RSVP in advance to the three separate sessions, which capped its guest list at about 20 people per event. Spots filled rather quickly and participants accepted to attend the sessions were allegedly pre-vetted. Several protestors gathered outside the meeting venue (inset), while inside the sessions residents had the opportunity to ask questions and exchange dialogue with the Republican congressman in a more personal format.



The discussion varied widely in subject, but Bishop’s stance on gerrymandering, immigration and the Affordable Care Act received a lot of focus in the latest listening session. When questioned on his support to repeal and replace the ACA, Bishop responded that he believes the current health care system is “imploding on itself”, which drew an outburst from those in attendance. Despite the disagreement, Bishop seemed to feel the listening session was a success.



Bishop says the goal was to meet and listen, and have a conversation about what’s important to constituents and the district. Bishop called the meeting "productive", "sincere", and "a nice exchange". Despite over an hour of dialogue, Emily Kallunki-Pasternak of Brighton Township says the meeting was "about what she expected", and doesn't feel it will bring about any kind of change. "Maybe if there were more discussions on a regular basis, but I'm not feeling too hopeful. I don't think my facts are wrong."



Louise Zrull of Hartland Township was a constituent in attendance and had to take time off work to attend the meeting. Zrull says she came with an open mind, but ultimately felt the event was not worth missing work. Following the session, she told WHMI she was really disappointed and that "everything that came out of his mouth was total Republican, total party line, total Trump". Zrull says she expects a bipartisan take on current issues from her congressman.



Guests were able to write down questions that were unanswered at the session which Bishop’s representatives collected and said they will do their best to respond to.

The grassroots group Indivisible 8 will hold a town hall meeting of their own this evening at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. Event organizers say they have been trying for months to get Bishop to attend a true town hall meeting that is open to the general public and at a time people can actually attend. Bishop stated that he had another event to attend that would conflict with Indivisible 8’s meeting, but has previously called it a “political stunt.” (DK)