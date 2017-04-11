Syrup Spill Turns Foamy At Pepsi Bottling Plant In Howell

April 11, 2017

A spill of concentrated Mountain Dew syrup was reported at the Pepsi Bottling Plant in the City of Howell.



The spill occurred in March and was contained to the property off of McPherson Park Drive in the industrial section of the City. Approximately 7,000 gallons of concentrated Mountain Dew syrup managed to get into the company’s storm sewer system on site after a tank failure. Howell City Manager Shea Charles tells WHMI they had a tank failure inside of the plant. The product, which was in one of the syrup lines, went into the company’s sanitary sewer system. Charles says Pepsi has a pre-treatment system so when the high sugary waste hit the system; it overwhelmed it and caused it to bubble over. Once it overflowed from the pre-treatment system, he says the mixture got into Pepsi’s storm water systems but all of the water and product was contained on site and did not release outside of their facility.



The spill was reported to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the company was said to be working collaboratively with various agencies to make sure cleanup efforts were in compliance with regulations. (JM)