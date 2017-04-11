Plans Move Forward For Proposed Credit Union In Genoa Township

Lake Trust is proposing to build its new 2,360 square-foot credit union on the north side of Grand River, immediately to the east of Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill. Genoa Township’s planning commission held a public hearing Monday night for the project’s site plan application and impact assessment. The project didn’t receive any citizen opposition at the hearing and concerns from planners were fairly minimal or had already been addressed.



One issue that was a focus was a potential traffic conflict between a drive-through lane exit and a two-way drive connecting the site to White Horse Lane, which runs parallel to Grand River to the north. However Theresa Dubiel, Vice President of Member Experience for Lake Trust, says that can be fixed with curb cuts and signage.



The project’s impact assessment was noted to be “remarkably unremarkable” and the site plan application received board approval. Several commissioners noted that they like the building’s exterior, which Dubiel says they are very proud of. Dubiel says the materials that were chosen include timber and stone, and will resemble Michigan’s nature and outdoors. Renderings for the building also depict a lot of open space and glass and the use of natural lighting.



Developers are hoping to begin building this summer and have the credit union open to customers by early next year. (DK)