Brighton School Board to Establish Committees to Recommend to Full Board

April 17, 2017

The Brighton Board of Education in the future will be going about its business in a somewhat different way. No radical changes are in store, but board members will be hashing things out and exchanging ideas before bringing them to the board for action in one of two new committees that will be formed.



Board President Andy Burchfield says he will look to the members for input on who is interested in which committee, augmented by each member's skill set, and then Burchfield will select the makeup of the committees. One committee will focus on finance, human resources and staffing, while the other will center on facilities, operations and the culture of the district.



The board will also eliminate individual board liaisons to each school, starting with the fall term. The steps are an outgrowth of the board workshop held three weeks ago at the LESA offices in Howell. (TT)