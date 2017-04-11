Brighton School District May Establish 5th Year High School Program

April 11, 2017

The Brighton Board of Education will likely begin a program next fall in which a “super senior year” – or fifth year of high school - will be established. The purpose is to give students who enroll a head start for college, a profession or technical program.



Michelle Radcliffe of the Livingston Education Services Agency explained the Early/Middle College School program to the board, saying it’s designed to allow a pupil to earn either an associate's degree, the Michigan Early/Middle College Association technical certification, or up to 60 transferable college credits at the same time.



Upon graduation, students in the program can obtain certification in such fields as the nurses’ aid and licensed practical nursing program, become a welder or gain 37 credits in manufacturing. But they have to agree to a 5th year of high school and sign up by the end of their junior year to be eligible. Gray says many of the programs that will be available are in high demand, and he is hopeful the board will give formal approval to the program at its next meeting in two weeks. (TT)



