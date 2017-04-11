Pinckney Softball Game To Benefit Wounded Veterans

April 11, 2017

The Pinckney softball team will honor veterans Wednesday before and during a doubleheader with Brighton at Pinckney High School. The Pirates will have raffled and a fundraiser for the Wounded Warriors Project. Senior Kennedy Kunnert ( tells WHMI how the idea came about.



"We were thinking of a theme game,” she said. "Last year the baseball team did a breast cancer awareness game and the year before we had a suicide awareness game. So we wanted to kind of mix it up a little, and one of my other captains said, ‘Why not a veterans game?’, And I said, ‘Perfect.’"



The festivities begin at 3:45 p.m., with a seven gun salute and an unfurling of the giant American flag that has been seen at Pinckney football games. A veteran also will throw out the game’s first pitch. Admission is a $2 donation to the Wounded Warrior project, with raffles, food and free shirts available. The event has been organized by the team, led by Kunnert and co-captains Britney Lapum, Ashley Wilson and McKenna Pilley. Their effort has made an impression on first-year coach Gerald Coggins.



"I think it’s great because it’s the leaders of our team, and Kennedy’s truly been tremendous,” Coggins said. "Being a new coach and coming this year, she’s helped me become accustomed to everyone and is just a top-notch girl."



The Pirates also will be wearing shirts Kunnert designed during Wednesday’s doubleheader. Fans will also get a chance to see the new scoreboard installed in the offseason. (TR)