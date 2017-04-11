U.S. Air Force Offers High Praise To Howell Junior ROTC Unit

April 11, 2017

A local student group has been honored for their exemplary performance.



During a recent U.S. Air Force inspection, the instructors and cadets of Howell High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps unit were assessed as exceeding standards, the highest rating a unit can attain. According to a press release from the Air Force, “The Howell High School Air Force JROTC citizenship program is making a positive impact on the cadets, the school, and the community.” District officials say that under the leadership of their instructors and Group Commander Cadet Cameron Cochran, the Howell High School cadets have taken great pride in their unit, which was apparent in the remarks of the Air Force Inspector, retired Colonel Todd Taylor, who said that the logistics team led by Cadet Dusten Gonzalez was the “best logistics program” he had ever seen.



Howell High School Principal Jason Schrock said it was an “incredible accomplishment” considering the unit had only been in existence for three years. Established in 2014, the Howell High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is designed to teach high school students discipline, character, and citizenship, which help cadets achieve success in both college and their career. Currently, there are more than one hundred cadets enrolled in the program. (JK)