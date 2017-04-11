Sheriff's Office Completes Investigation Into December Pileup On I-96

April 11, 2017

Authorities have completed their investigation into a 53-vehicle December pileup on snow-covered I-96 in Livingston County that left three people dead.



Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy said there's a lot to the investigation and his office is not seeking charges against anyone. That decision will be left up to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office. The December 8th pileup happened west of Fowlerville and forced the closure of I-96 in both directions for much of that day.

Murphy says it was a very lengthy investigation and they had a lot of pieces to put together. He tells WHMI it was largest crash in the history of Livingston County that he’s aware of and pointed out how well everyone worked together, saying his crew did a phenomenal job reconstructing the crash. He commended the way all of the public service and first responders in the county came together to work the crash, get those injured to hospitals, provide shelter for those without transportation – adding local municipalities and even the private sector stepped up.



Killed in the pileup were 69-year-old Homer and 62-year-old Theresa Tew of Ann Arbor and 28-year-old Vitalii Stelmakh, a semitrailer driver and native of Ukraine who was living in Hollywood, Florida.



The crash, which happened at about 9:45 that morning, sent 11 other motorists to the hospital with minor injuries and stranded another 30 people in the pileup, who had to be rescued and then bused to the Fowlerville Police Department where they could be reunited with friends or loved ones. In addition, two Howell area firefighters also suffered injuries including a dislocated knee and a torn rotator cuff.



Investigators previously said a Howell driver traveling too fast for conditions lost control on the icy freeway, causing an initial crash west of the Fowlerville exit near Wallace Road. That crash blocked both lanes of I-96, leading to the pileup that ultimately involved 53 vehicles and jackknifed semis. (JM)