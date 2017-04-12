Howell Board of Education Passes Resolution In Support Of Early College Program

April 12, 2017

Howell Public Schools are voicing support for an early college program that could potentially expand offerings in the next academic year.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency has submitted an application to the Michigan Department of Education to create a countywide Career and Technical Education Early College program. The goal is to offer high school students a five-year program that combines high school coursework with the first two years of college, allowing students to graduate with a high school diploma and up to 60 transferable credits, an industry credential or an Associate degree.



The Howell Public Schools Board of Education met Monday night and passed a resolution supporting the application. LESA and Howell Public Schools are working with partners from both the business community and higher education institutions to implement the early college program. If the state approves LESA’s application, Howell High School will launch its first two early college programs - health sciences and manufacturing - starting with the 2017-2018 academic year.



The district says students who enroll in the programs will attend high school for five years. The students will begin taking college courses their junior year. Each year the students will take a larger college course load until the are almost fully enrolled in college courses during the fifth year. The cost of the college courses is covered by the school district.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor says he’s very excited at the possibility of bringing the programs to Howell High School. He says the early college program will greatly benefit students and set them on a path to an outstanding career.



The Brighton Board of Education discussed a similar program at their meeting Monday and are expected to pass a resolution later this month in support. (JM)