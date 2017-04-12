Resident Hoping To Bring Uber To Livingston County

A local resident is organizing efforts to bring a popular taxi-alternative to Livingston County.



Uber is a location-based phone app that has helped people in need of a ride schedule one with its army of citizen drivers since 2012, but not locally. Community Organizer Jordan Genso is spreading the word and trying to get residents to make some noise on May 8th to let Uber’s know that their service is wanted in the county. Genso said the popular misconception is that local governments have kept service out of the county, but in fact, that decision has been made internally by Uber. Uber feels that from their data, there is currently not enough demand or population density, locally.



Genso noted that the four counties in each direction surrounding Livingston all have Uber service, and that has put local residents on an island, so to speak. He believes it will take pressure off of the county’s current source of transportation, LETS, the Livingston Essential Transportation Service. LETS has been running near full capacity for their funding, and doesn’t offer the rides Uber can during late-night bar hours and Sundays. Uber also opens up opportunities for residents who want to be drivers to make money while working hours they choose.



Genso believes that if everyone interested in the service can download the app on May 8th, see there is no service locally, and share that on social media and in emails to Uber, that a big enough splash can be made and will be noticed. (MK)