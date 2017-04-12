Livingston County Participating In Statewide Tornado Drill April 19th

April 12, 2017

Livingston County citizens, families, organizations and businesses are being encouraged to take part in next week’s voluntary statewide tornado drill.



The drill is designed to be a preparedness activity as Governor Rick Snyder has proclaimed April 16th through the 22nd as Severe Weather Awareness Week. The statewide tornado drill is scheduled to take place at 1:00pm on Wednesday, April 19th.



Livingston County Emergency Manager Therese Cremonte says everyone should have a disaster preparedness plan that covers all hazards such as severe weather, fire and hazardous materials. She says now is a good time to look at current plans or create one for a family, business or organization covering what if scenarios. Participants in the drill should determine in advance where they should go if a tornado were to strike, have a plan for all of your common locations such as home, work, and school and keep an emergency kit in those areas.



While tornadoes can occur any time of the year, they are especially common during the late spring and early summer months. As one of nature’s most violent storms, they can devastate homes and property in just seconds. The average lead time for tornadoes to develop is 10 to 15 minutes, which means citizens need to be ready to react quickly when a warning is issued.



Cremonte pointed out that three tornados come through southwest Michigan on the last day of February, which is almost unheard of. She tells WHMI they can happen anytime, anyplace and in any quantity so people really need to be ready and prepared and aware of surroundings. Cremonte reminds that outdoor warning sirens are for just exactly that – people who might be outside in the garden, golfing or farmers in the field when severe weather comes through and a tornado is spotted. If it does, individuals should get indoors and to the lowest level possible.



Livingston County Emergency Management is still encouraging residents to sign up for the county’s emergency alert system on their website. The link is provided. Information can also be found on their Facebook page. Cremonte says it’s a simple process and their number one priority is always life safety. She says individuals can pick and choose different warnings but the tornado warnings advise when people need to take shelter. (JM)