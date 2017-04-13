Handy Township Looking To Stop Potential Medical Marijuana Facilities

April 13, 2017

Handy Township is moving towards removing an ordinance that would let medical marijuana facilities grow and operate.



While medical marijuana was legalized by Michigan voters in 2008 there was a lot of grey area as to how patients could get it. Last December, state legislature passed the Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act which provides a set of guidelines for growers, sellers, and all related entities. A state board, that has not been selected yet, will also review all applications, licenses, and develop a system to track all product from “seed to sale.”



The new law says that no one can apply or obtain a license unless the municipality has adopted an ordinance that allows a facility. Handy Township had passed one under old law, due to worries of exclusionary zoning. The new act, however, allows them to opt out and remove the ordinance, effectively shutting down facilities coming into the community. Supervisor Ed Alverson said this shouldn’t have any effect on current patients, and “that those who are currently using medical marijuana will be able to continue doing so, it’s just that the township will not be participating as we know it today in allowing commercial enterprise to come in regarding medical marijuana facilities.”



Alverson said the township has much more pressing matters to attend to right now, namely water and sewer, and doesn’t see how they would have the time or staff needed to take on this venture. Trustee Gordon Munsell agreed, saying they should “abandon the ordinance and get out of Dodge.” It is now up to the Planning Commission to set up a hearing, and if they pass the removal, it will then come to the Township Board. Handy Township, and all municipalities in the state, have until the Act goes into effect on December 15th to make the decision on potentially allowing facilities or not. (MK)