8th District Town Hall Meeting, Sans Bishop, Draws Large Crowd

April 12, 2017

Around 500 people attended a grassroots meeting in Genoa Township last night that was held to discuss concerns pertinent to residents of the 8th Congressional District.



The meeting room at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center was filled to capacity with constituents attending the town hall meeting hosted by Indivisible Michigan District 8. Over 10 speakers shared their thoughts on proposed health care cuts, education, and the direction of the country. More specifically, speakers focused in on how the district’s Republican Congressman Mike Bishop’s views of those issues are reflected through how he has been voting.



Bishop was invited to attend the event, which he first called a “political stunt”. Earlier this week Bishop said he could not come because he had another event scheduled for the same night. To fill his absence at the town hall meeting, event organizers brought in a full-body cardboard cut-out of Bishop, which speakers directed questions to during the session. One of those speakers was Suzanna Shkreli, who unsuccessfully ran against Bishop as the Democratic Nominee in last year’s election.



Shkreli says she is seriously thinking about running again next year and wants someone to be elected that will stand up to both political parties, listen to constituents and fight for what they believe in. Shkreli says, “It’s kind of hard to sit back and let Bishop sing Speaker Ryan’s tune and just vote party line".



Holding Bishop accountable for how he has voted on different issues was the focal point of the meeting. On a wider scale, former Detroit Health Director Abdul El-Sayed says all representatives of the people must be held accountable if they are not reflecting their constituents’ views. El-Sayed plans to run for Michigan’s governor as a Democrat in 2018. He says it is exciting to see people talking about reinvigorating the government and taking it back, while focusing on accountability and transparency. El-Sayed says, “We can do a lot better in this country. I know we can. And I hope I can be a part of that.”



Speakers at the event discussed Bishop’s support of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, and his vote against requiring President Trump to release his tax returns. Nathan Ohle, the former Senior Advisor for the Obama Economic Development Administration, noted the affected economy. Ohle is also a possible candidate for the 2018 8th District Democratic nomination. He believes Democrats need to talk about promoting job creation and opportunity.



Another event speaker was Darlene Domanik, who also intends to run as a Democrat against Bishop in 2018. She says the meeting was “inspiring” and “hopeful”, despite Bishop’s absence. She was encouraged to see such a large attendance, which she says includes people who were unable to attend Bishop’s listening sessions that were held in Brighton on Monday. Domanik says, “He wasn’t here and he should’ve been and that says it all right there.” She feels it’s important that whoever runs for the congressional position needs to speak and connect to both Democrats and Republicans, “…otherwise things will stay the same.”



Though the “Meta Peace Team” was present to maintain order, the meeting was carried out civilly and without incident. (DK)