Overnight Lane Closures Continue For Ongoing US-23 Construction

April 12, 2017

The Michigan Department of Transportation has updated its schedule for lane closures on paving work on US-23 between 8 Mile Road and M-36/9 Mile Road.



Northbound US-23 will have overnight, single lane closures between 8pm and 7am through Saturday. Southbound US-23 will have overnight, single lane closures between 7pm and 5am through Thursday. The various lane closures were rescheduled from last week due to the weather.



Additionally, M-DOT advises motorists that there will be nighttime, single lane closures in each direction on US-23 at Joy Road, just north of M-14, for bridge work. Those are expected to be in place through Friday, April 21st.



Meanwhile, construction continues on a new Eight Mile Road overpass that will incorporate roundabouts. That work has completely closed the US-23 southbound off-ramp until mid-June. (JK)