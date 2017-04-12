New Counts Filed Against Fowlerville Man Charged In Boy's Death

April 12, 2017

A Fowlerville man already charged for his role in a head-on crash that killed a young boy last year is now facing several new charges.



49-year-old Robert Earl Wilson was arraigned in 66th District Court in Corunna last month on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence causing death. But court records show that three new charges have been filed on operating a vehicle under the influence causing incapacitating injuries. The charges stem from the October 9th incident on Fowlerville Road, north of Lovejoy Road in Antrim Township.



According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department, Wilson was driving northbound when his minivan crossed the center line and hit a car carrying a family of four from Byron. 10-year-old Brody Rocco was killed in the crash. His parents, Marc and Casya, were hospitalized with injuries ranging from severe to critical. Rocco’s sister, a 3rd grader at Smith Elementary School, was also injured. Brody attended 5th grade at Kreeger Elementary in Fowlerville. No new court dates for Wilson have been scheduled. (JK)