Former Governor John Engler To Headline Charyl Stockwell Academy's Anniversary Event

April 12, 2017

An event later this month will feature former Michigan Governor John Engler to culminate a local charter school’s 20th anniversary celebration.



The Charyl Stockwell Academy in Howell has been celebrating its 20th anniversary all year long with various events. The theme is “Celebrating Innovation, Choice and Character” which is why Former Republican Governor Engler will be appearing as the featured guest at the commemoration event. Engler launched the charter school movement and paved the way for the establishment of what is now the K-12 Charyl Stockwell Academy District. It started out in Hartland in 1996 and has continued to grow since its founding. It serves more than 1,075 K-12 students, and employs 103 staff, including 50 teachers, on two campuses. Founder Chuck Stockwell says they’re proud of the support of parents and teachers who are responsible for the significant accomplishment and milestone. Stockwell and his wife Shelley will both be guests on WHMI’s Viewpoint program this Sunday morning at 8:30.



Meanwhile, the invitation-only anniversary event featuring Engler will take place on Thursday, April 27th at the Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy in Brighton. (JM)