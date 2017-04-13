Huron River Revivalists Holding Fundraiser Concert

Students from Pinckney are performing a fundraiser concert for a fiddle student scholarship and music books.



The Huron River Revivalists are an after-school group from Pinckney Community High School that specializes in playing music from Celtic, Canadian, and American Bluegrass traditions. Founded in 2015 by violinist Grace Reynolds, the ensemble consisting of string, wind, and occasionally percussion instruments has played many venues around the community.



On Saturday May 6th the Revivalists are holding their next concert at the White Steeple Stage at Community Congregational Church, in Pinckney. Helping a student with a scholarship and buying new books are the goals of the show.



The show begins at 7:30pm. Tickets are $10, with 12-and-under and 85-and-older getting in free. Additional donations will be accepted. For more information, contact Deb Reynolds at (989) 944-2626. (MK)



L to R - Grace Reynolds, Kylie Taft, Emily Carlson, Shannon Lewinski, Isabelle Hanshue, Mariana Sierra, Macie Levellier at PCHS 2016 Homecoming Parade



