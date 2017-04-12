City Of Howell Adopts Arbor Day Resolution; Celebration Event Planned

April 12, 2017

Howell City Council members met Monday night and unanimously adopted a resolution in observance of Arbor Day.



The City of Howell will be observing 29 consecutive years as a Tree City USA community but is also commemorating its 30th annual Arbor Day celebration. This year’s Arbor Day celebration will take place April 28th at the Howell Memorial Cemetery located on West Highland Road. The 3rd grade class from Northwest Elementary School will be joining city officials, along with the Howell Police Department and Howell Area Fire Authority.



The Arbor Day event is open to the public and officials say all community members are welcome to attend. (JM)