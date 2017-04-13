Fitness Challenge Will Benefit Disabled Veterans

April 13, 2017

An opportunity to help out local disabled veterans will take place next month in the form of a fitness challenge.



The MURPH Challenge will be taking place at The Commons located at 7526 Grand River Avenue, in Brighton on May 29th. The challenge is complete a one-mile run, then do 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, then another one-mile run. There are 3 different ways to complete this, if it initially sounds difficult.



A “modified” workout will be available with pull-up stations of various heights, boxes and balls available to help with squats, and push-ups being allowed in a number of different ways. A “team” option is also available where participants can split up the required exercises among themselves. But those feeling confident in their abilities can attempt the “prescribed” option and do the workout as originally stated with no assistance.



There is no minimum donation, and all proceeds will go the Disabled American Veterans of Howell. More information on this event can be found through the link below. (MK)