Activist Alleges Hartland Consolidated Schools Violating Election Law

April 13, 2017

A local “tea party” activist has filed a complaint against the Hartland Consolidated Schools district for not allowing him access to the district’s email system and website to share his opposing views on a sinking fund ballot proposal.



Wes Nakagiri filed Freedom of Information Act requests in which he sought to use the district email system and website to disseminate information with his opposing viewpoint on the proposal the district has placed on the May 2nd ballot. Both requests were denied and Nakagiri says he informed the district he would file a complaint if an unfavorable response was received. Nakagiri says he filed a complaint Monday through the Michigan Secretary of State office alleging violations of a section of Public Act 388. That pertain to the use of a public facility owned or leased by a public body if any candidate or committee has an equal opportunity to use the public facility. The statute does not define public facilities. Nakagiri tells WHMI after reading the dictionary definition; he interprets the email system and website as being a public facility because they are taxpayer funded so therefore, the district is obligated to provide equal access.



District officials maintain the ballot proposal would not result in a tax hike. The district’s debt fund levy is currently set at 8.55 mills. If the half-mill proposal passes, then the Board of Education in June has said it would lower the current levy to 8.05 mills, thus creating a net change of zero mills. The ballot language is said be misleading though and includes the word “increase”, which was the way it legally had to be written. Superintendent Chuck Hughes earlier told WHMI they could not legally include the piece related to board action but they want to reassure the public there is no tax rate increase. Nakagiri, however, says that, "lowering the debt levy costs Hartland families and business additional money because it extends the time required to pay off the current loans."



Nakagiri’s press release is attached and a link is provided to an earlier story by WHMI on the sinking fund proposal. (JM)