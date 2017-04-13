Softball Team's Veterans Game Raises Funds For Wounded Warriors

A high school softball game in Pinckney Wednesday served as more than just a competitive event.



Pinckney’s high school varsity softball team played Brighton in a double header with a philanthropic mission to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. The organization connects and serves wounded warriors by providing free services and programs to address their needs. The proceeds garnered from a $2 admission fee into the game will be donated to Wounded Warriors. The idea to host a fundraiser for the organization as part of the game came from one of the team’s captains.



Pinckney’s team wore shirts designed by senior Kennedy Kunnert emblazoned with the logo “Support Our Troops”. The game kicked off with a gun salute from the American Legion, followed by the singing of the National Anthem and unfurling of a large American flag.



U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Recruiter Hendrik Witherell threw the game’s first pitch and several other service members were in attendance. Witherell says he has several friends that were wounded or killed in Afghanistan and Iraq, so the donation to Wounded Warriors has a personal connection to him. He says it means a lot that the team appreciates the sacrifice made by veterans and that they

“…still love the flag even with all the turmoil going on.”



Staff Sergeant Recruiter Nick Schultz, also of the U.S. Army, says the event was "...really something special, especially now days because you really don’t get high schoolers thinking about adding to the community."



Athletic Director Brian Wardlow says the event was organized entirely by the team without any prompting. Wardlow says the school encourages its student athletes to be involved with philanthropy and that their efforts made him very proud. (DK)