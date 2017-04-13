Intoxicated Man Who Entered Local School Wearing Body Armor Receives Jail

April 13, 2017

Sentencing has been handed down to a Whitmore Lake man who was found intoxicated in the parking lot of a local school.



20-year-old George Brenizer was charged with multiple counts as a result of the February 15th incident at the Charyl Stockwell Academy on M-59 in Hartland Township.



Brenizer was lodged in the Livingston County Jail earlier this week after he was picked up on a bench warrant which was issued for his failure to appear at a bond hearing. He was originally set to be sentenced April 25th, however 53rd District Court Judge Carol Sue Reader was prepared to sentence him Tuesday. Brenizer, who pleaded guilty last month to operating a motor vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Content of .17 or higher and trespassing, received 180 days in jail.



Authorities say the day of the incident, the mother of a 7-year-old female student at Charyl Stockwell had called the school to say Brenizer was coming to visit her daughter. When he arrived, he was wearing body armor and acting suspiciously, which prompted school officials to ask him to leave.



Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Deputies found Brenizer in his pickup truck in the parking lot and determined he was intoxicated. While Brenizer did not have any weapons on him or in his vehicle, he would not tell authorities why he was wearing the body armor. (DK)