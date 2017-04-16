Howell Superintendent To Deliver 2nd Annual State Of The District Address

Accomplishments and ongoing work in Howell Public Schools will be detailed during an address later this month.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor will deliver his second annual State of the District address on Tuesday, April 25th at 6pm in the Parker Middle School commons area. MacGregor will provide an update on the current state of the district as well as the vision for the coming years. MacGregor says he’s excited to host the address, which gives him an opportunity to connect with the community and share successes as well as ongoing work. He noted a number of great things are happening in the district and he looks forward to sharing them.



The address is free and open to all district stakeholders including, parents, teachers, staff, community members and local business owners.



Those interested in attending the State of the District address are asked to RSVP to Jan Stewart at 517-548-6232 or by email to stewartj@HowellSchools.com by April 21. Parker Middle School is located at 400 Wright Road, Howell. Attendees should enter using the school’s main entrance off of D-19. (JM)