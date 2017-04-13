Brighton City Council Discusses Poor Road Conditions At Budget Session

Roads were on the minds of Brighton City Council members as they held study session in preparation of finalizing their 2017-18 budget.



More time at Wednesday night’s special meeting was spent on roads, their conditions, and what, if anything could be done about them, than any other topic. Brighton City Manager Nate Geinzer told WHMI that a recent road study graded the city’s streets as a 52, on a scale of 1 to 100, with 100 being brand new and 1 being completely failed. 68% of the city’s roads are currently in poor condition or worse. Discussion revealed that around $1.4-million was needed annually just maintain that 52 rating. To raise the rating would require an additional $100,000 for each point, which is money the city doesn’t have. The neighborhoods in the northwest portion of Brighton also drew notice for needing work that has been neglected for too long. Council debated on whether spending $60,000 for an engineering study there was responsible while they might not be able to begin any repairs for a few years. It was the opinion of advisors that the results of engineering design should remain stable for some time, and that only the costs should fluctuate due to inflation.



When asked what residents might see with roadwork in the next fiscal year, Geinzer said that staying on top of potholes and performing minor repairs is about all they can do with existing funds. The manager said that City Council wants to do better, but that the missing equation is revenue. The recent successes of road millages in Hartland and Hamburg gave some councilmen hope that Brighton taxpayers may come to be more open to that option. Other options brought up were exploring different design alternatives like narrower roads. The city budget needs to be finalized and ready for adoption in time for their May 4th meeting. (MK)