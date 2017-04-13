Fenton Man's Trial On Child Sexual Assault Delayed Until October

April 13, 2017

Following his conviction in Oakland County, a Fenton man’s trial in Genesee County on charges of child sexual assault has been delayed until later this year.



41-year-old Robert Lee Dennis was bound over in February to stand trial in Genesee County Circuit Court on eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a defendant under the age of 13. Court records show a trial date has been set for October 31st. Dennis is reported to have assaulted someone he knew over a three-year period in Fenton. Dennis was sentenced by an Oakland County judge in December to serve 30-50 years in prison on multiple counts of 1st degree CSC. Oakland County authorities say Dennis was leasing a home in Rochester Hills when he began sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who was known to him.



Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Potbury with the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office tells WHMI that the victims in the Oakland and Genesee County cases are not the same and that the process for the Fenton case has been slowed down by Dennis’ attempts to modify his sentence in Oakland County. If convicted on the latest charges, Dennis could face up to life in prison. (JK)