Belleville to join KLAA for 2017-18

April 13, 2017

The Kensington Lakes Activities Association, which recently voted Grand Blanc out of the league after the 2017-18 school year, announced Wednesday that Belleville will join the league that year.



The addition of Belleville eases the travel burden on most of the league's schools. Only the Livingston County schools — Brighton, Hartland and Howell — are more than 40 miles away from Belleville.



In contrast, Grand Blanc is 45 miles or more from 10 current KLAA schools.



The first contest between Belleville and a KLAA team will come in late August, when Belleville and Brighton meet in a football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.