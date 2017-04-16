Noted Analyst And Award Winning Journalist To Keynote Democrat Dinner

April 16, 2017

An Emmy Award winning journalist and noted political analyst will be speaking to area democrats at a dinner next month. Jack Lessenberry has worked as a newspaper, radio, television, and internet journalist over different periods of the past 40 years. He won an Emmy in 1995 for a Frontline documentary he helped report and produce on Dr. Jack Kevorkian and has been published in publications like Vanity Fair, the New York Times, and the Washington Post. On Friday May 19th Lessenberry will be the keynote speaker at the Livingston County Democrats’ 34th annual Winans Dinner. Several Democrats will vying for the party’s 2018 nomination for 8th District Congress will also have the chance to make remarks. Along with the dinner there will be a cash bar, music, snack, dessert, and a silent auction. Reservations are $70 per person through April 28th, and $80 after. Student tickets are $25.(MK)