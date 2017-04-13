St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Receives “A” Grade for Patient Safety

April 13, 2017

A local hospital has received top marks when it comes to patient safety.



Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades assigns various letter grades to hospitals nationally for patient safety. St. Joseph Mercy Livingston in Howell received an “A” ranking for spring 2017. John O'Malley, president of St. Joseph Mercy Livingston and Brighton, says the recognition reinforces what they already know and they’re proud to have received the highest mark possible for patient safety.



Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice every year. Officials say it’s is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.



St. Joseph Mercy Livingston's full grade can be viewed through the link. (JM)