Earth Day Cleanup And Celebration Planned At Millpond

April 17, 2017

Volunteers are needed for a big Earth Day cleanup and celebration at the Millpond in Brighton.



Earth Day is on Saturday, April 22nd and the city has a whole day of activities planned around restoring the Millpond to its former glory. The first of many Millpond cleanups is scheduled to begin at 8am, with volunteers removing invasive plants, tidying up the boardwalk, and removing trash from the area. Anyone with waders or a kayak who’d like to in on the action in the water is encouraged to bring them along.



The city is encouraging volunteers to wear protective clothing as they will provide the trash bags, gloves, and garbage-pickers. As the cleanup wraps up around 11am, students from Maltby Intermediate School’s 6th grade enrichment class have a family friendly celebration planned with food carts, crafts, activities, and recycled art. In celebration of Arbor Day a Littleleaf Linden tree will also be planted near the Imagination Station at noon.



Volunteers can sign up online through the link posted below or just show up ready to help Saturday at 8am. (MK)