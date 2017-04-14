Hartland Twp. Park Improvement Project Moves Forward

Hartland Township is working to upgrade two of its community parks through a project officials say they hope to complete this year.



The project will include additions and improvements to Settler’s Park, located on Clark Road, and Heritage Park off of M-59. The township plans to add playscapes, restroom facilities and a picnic pavilion to both parks, as well as a concession stand at Heritage Park.



Public Works Director Robert West says the projects are ready to go out to bid and the hope is to start construction once the weather breaks, which he expects will be around the beginning of June. The goal is to have the estimated $1.4 (m) million project completed this year. A millage or bond was not needed as it will be paid for out of the municipality’s general fund. Township officials say each year, a percentage of the budget is put away for capital improvements such as this.



Both parks were constructed within the last five years and the improvements are considered phase two. West says the community has invested as much into the parks as the township has, and it’s important the municipality delivers. Site plans for both of the parks were approved by the township’s Planning Commission Thursday night and will now move to the Board of Trustees for approval. (DK)