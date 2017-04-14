Best Selling Author David Barton Speaks To Area Republicans

Livingston County Republicans heard from a religious and history expert at their annual Lincoln Day Dinner. David Barton is the head of WallBuilders, a national pro-family organization and has authored best-selling books on America’s history with an emphasis on the country’s moral, religious, and constitutional heritage. Thursday night he spoke to local republicans at the Crystal Gardens Banquet Hall in Howell. Barton delivered a keynote speech on how the principals of our founding fathers in the writing of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution have made America special above others. Barton discussed the importance of God as an influence in the way they were written and highlighted 5 immutable principles of the documents. He tackled difficult issues like abortion, homosexuality, and the transgendered from religious and historical contexts. Before the speech, Barton was given a challenge coin, often associated with the military, representing the Armor the God, and Representative Hank Vaupel from Handy Township recognized 3 TARs, or “teenage republicans.” More information on the local GOP party can be found at www.livingstonrepublicans.com, and more on David Barton can be located online at www.wallbuilders.com. (MK)