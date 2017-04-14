Local Youth Advocate Named 2017's Champion for Children

April 14, 2017

A local individual has been recognized for her dedication to helping children in Livingston County.



Robin Schutz was named as the 2017 Champion for Children at the Power of One Luncheon held at the Howell Opera House earlier this month. The Champion for Children Award is a joint effort between the CAP, or Child Abuse Prevention Council of LACASA and the Great Start Collaborative of Livingston County.



Schutz is the Coordinator of the Great Start Collaborative, but is not a part of the selection committee that chooses the recipient of the Champion for Children award. Committee members say Schutz was named the winner in honor of her personal and professional commitment to working for children and her tireless efforts to bring together multiple agencies and resources who share the common goal of supporting youth in the community.



Holly Naylor, CAP Council Coordinator, says Schutz’s nomination letter stood out because of how she works in so many ways and with so many organizations to get things done for kids. Naylor says Schutz has also developed relationships with local representatives, which in turns allows her to advocate for good early childhood public policies.







Photo from left: CAP Council Coordinator Holly Naylor, Champion Award Winner Robin Schutz, LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt, and Howell Mayor Nick Proctor.