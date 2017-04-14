Plans Moving Forward in Brighton 150th Birthday Celebration Plans

April 14, 2017

The Brighton 150th Birthday Committee met Thursday evening to discuss some of the activities that will take place.



The Brighton 4th of July Parade will also be tied to the 150th anniversary, and will officially kick off the sesquicentennial festivities, which will be interspersed with other downtown events during the summer months. According to committee chairman and Brighton Mayor Pro-tem Shawn Pipoly, perhaps the highlight of the celebration will be a laser light show in August. Some of the other events include a mayor’s pancake breakfast, a historical tour of the Old Village Cemetery, old time baseball games, a time capsule, scavenger hunt, and a golf outing. There will also be a community picnic and a community block party, which will include food, the Brighton Ballet, cloggers, a photo booth, a blacksmith booth, candlestick dipping, cow milking, a carnival, and a square dance.



Brighton Area Historical Society President Jim Vichich says the historical society and the Brighton Art Guild are also planning on some projects and activities including lifesize plywood cutouts of people in 19th Century garb scattered around the downtown area.(TT)