Lake Fenton Sailor Earns Department Of The Navy Tester Award

April 14, 2017

A sailor from Lake Fenton has received the 2016 Department of the Navy Small Program Outstanding Tester Award.



Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Dill is assigned to the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division and was recently selected as the military recipient of the award. The 2001 Lake Fenton High School graduate said it represents the hard work and dedication of the team that works on unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) technology on a daily basis at the division. Dill said he was honored to receive the award, but it is a testament to all the team members required to make a program successful. He says the command’s test staff saw value in having a military Test Director and mentored him along the way, and he will continue to seek out their knowledge and experience to develop his skills.



Dill is a 2005 graduate of the United States Naval Academy. He’s designated as a Civil Engineer Corps Officer with a specialty in Ocean Engineering and diving operations and has been recognized with multiple awards. (JM)